'Modern Family's' Sofia Vergara, Sarah Hyland & Jesse Tyler Ferguson Have A Small Reunion

Modern Family, the hit comedy show that ended in 2020 saw a reunion of its cast members out on a picnic recently. Cast members Sofia Vergara, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Sarah Hyland reunited for a sunny day outside and shared some sweet pictures together. Joining them was Vergara's husband Joe Manganiello, Ferguson's husband Justin Mikita and their baby boy, Beckett Mercer Ferguson-Mikita.

Modern Family cast members share selfies from their picnic

Jesse Tyler Ferguson took to Instagram to share a happy selfie from the picnic and captioned it, "Pik-neeeeek" as a nod to Sofia Vergara's accent and her character Gloria on Modern Family! Vergara sported a summery yellow dress with sunglasses and sat next to her husband Joe.

Sofia and Joe also celebrated their seventh date anniversary earlier this week and Joe was seen at the picnic with their dog as well. She also posted some pictures from the day and wrote, "I missed you guys so much."

It looks like everyone was asked to bring cheese platters and Sofia Vergara's was the biggest one! And Ferguson's was so small, they apparently "laughed for an hour" about it!

Sarah Hyland on the other hand seemed to love holding Ferguson's son Beckett and even commented that she wants to steal his boy.

Modern Family is an American sitcom that premiered in 2009 and ran for 11 seasons (a total of 250 episodes) which ended in 2020. It followed the lives of a joint family and their struggles to stay together as a unit. The show also starred Julie Bowen, Ty Burell, Ed O'Neill, Rico Rodriguez, Eric Stonestreet, Ariel Winter, Reid Ewing among others.

After the show ended, Sofia featured in America's Got Talent as a judge who is now judging her second season. Sarah Hyland is all set to star in a new untitled TV series soon which will be written by Emily Gordon. She was also in the news recently for having a "fake wedding" on the day of her supposed real wedding which had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. She has been engaged to actor Wells Adams for a year now. Another cast member, Ferguson was last seen in a mini-series called OUTstanding with Jesse Tyler Ferguson which features LGBTQ heroes and was produced by ABC.

IMAGE: SOFIA VERGARA, JESSE TYLER'S INSTAGRAM

