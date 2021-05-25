'Money Heist' Season 5 Release Date To Eternals' Trailer Released: Recap Of The Day

Several events took place today in Hollywood. From the announcing of Money Heist season 5 release date to Marvel's Eternals' trailer released, many events made headlines on May 25, 2021. Read further ahead to see this entertainment news recap for the day.

Here are the latest Hollywood news of the day

Money Heist season 5 release date announced

The official Instagram handle of Money Heist released the teaser of the upcoming season 5 and also announced its release date. This season will be divided into two volumes wherein Part 5 Volume 1 will release on September 3, 2021, and Volume 2 will release on December 3, 2021. Each volume will have five episodes each.

Marvel's Eternals' trailer dropped

The trailer of this much-awaited film was dropped on May 25, 2021. It featured an ensemble cast of Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Gil Birmingham, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. It featured a group of superheroes who will come together to fight the Earth's enemy.

Elliot Page's poolside photo

Actor Elliot Page took to his Instagram to share a picture of him flaunting his abs and donning a pair of marron shorts. He is also sporting a pair of sunglasses and is all smiles for the camera. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Trans bb’s first swim trunks #transjoy #transisbeautiful".

Kelly Osbourne slams plastic surgery rumours

In her latest Instagram video, Kelly revealed that she has always been upfront and honest about what she does with her body. She also went on to add that she has never done any sort of plastic surgery to her face except for a couple of injections to her lips, jaws and forehead. In the caption of the video, she wrote, "Let’s squash these stupid rumours!!! Can’t you just be happy for me?"

Hannah Waddingham opens up about her 'worst' experience of shooting Game Of Thrones

Hannah Waddingham revealed that she was 'waterboarded' for over 10 hours while filming the scene where Gregor Clegane rapes her character Septa Unella. She also revealed that her scene was changed after they received complaints from Sansa's scene. She also went on to add that she had received a wetsuit top and thought there was some confusion.

