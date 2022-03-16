Last Updated:

'Namastey India' | 'Moon Knight' Stars Oscar Isaac And Ethan Hawke Wish 'Happy Holi' To Indian Fans; Watch

'Moon Knight' stars, Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke released a promotional video in which they could be seen wishing their Indian fans on the occasion of Holi. 

moon knight

The festival of Holi is just around the corner, and so does the release date of the Marvel's much anticipated venture Moon Knight. The series is set to release on March 30, and ahead of that, its stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke have dropped a promotional video in which they can be seen wishing their Indian fans on the occasion of Holi. 

'Moon Knight' stars Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke wish 'Happy Holi' to Indian fans

In a video shared by Disney Plus Hotstar on its Instagram handle, Oscar and Ethan could be heard saying, "Namaste India and a very Happy Holi. This is Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke and we are here to bring you one more reason to celebrate. 'Moon Knight', a brand new superhero series from Marvel Studios is here. Our series promises a whole new world of heroes and villains, unlike anything you have seen before. We are excited to bring this story to millions of fans in India. We hope that you love and enjoy it. Streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 30."

The caption with the post read, "It's the officially festive period for all Marvel Fans! Marvel Studios’ #MoonKnight, an Original series streaming March 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English."

'Moon Knight' Trailer

Recently, the trailer of the highly-anticipated show was also released which sees 'Moon Knight' the protagonist played by Oscar Isaac, battling with his state of mind, staring into the ceiling, playing with the Rubik's Cube, revealing that he had a sleeping disorder, breaking down, waking up from a nightmare and finding himself chained. Watch here:

More about the series

'Moon Knight' features Steven Grant and mercenary Marc Spector investigating the mysteries of the Egyptian Gods from inside the same body. The upcoming American television miniseries created by Jeremy Slater for the streaming service Disney+ is based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. Slater serves as a head writer with Mohamed Diab leading the directing team. 

The series was announced in August 2019. Marvel Studios President, Kevin Feige, who also serves as the Executive Producer, said, "Moon Knight is a spectacular character. He's got an incredibly unique visual look."

