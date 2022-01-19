'Moon Knight' Stars Oscar Isaac-Ethan Hawke Hilariously React To MCU Series Trailer; Watch

The brand new Disney+ series Moon Knight recently thrilled fans by dropping its trailer, which showcased the first clear glimpse at Oscar Isaac's Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the titular role of Marc Spector. Ethan Hawke and Oscar, who will be seen playing off each other in the MCU series, recently sat down to watch the trailer together, and their real-time reactions are sure to cause a laugh riot.

The clip sets off with Oscar commenting that he can solve the Rubik's cube in real life, just like his onscreen character. “I can really do Rubik’s Cube by the way”, he said as Hawke appreciated his 'genuis' co-star. The video then progresses with Hawke dropping hilarious one-liners like “This is creepy so far, I am liking it,” as well as telling Oscar to "get more rest" after seeing him in the trailer.

Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke react to their Moon Knight trailer

In a 2 minute clip released by Disney plus on Wednesday, January 19, the duo can be seen engaging in fun banter. Oscar quips how the series releasing in March is a "good sign" as his birthday falls in the same month, while also responding to a "lot of self-inflicted pain" as he sees his character beat himself up. They finally give out a huge roar as the trailer concludes and hug it out. Take a look.

Moon Knight has been created by Jeremy Slater, while DeMayo, Danielle Iman, and Alex Meenahan has penned it. The six-episode series has been directed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Diab as well as Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. It will premiere on the streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar on March 30. Apart from Oscar and Ethan, it also stars May Calamawy in a pivotal role.

The series' official synopsis reads,

"The series follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DISNEYPLUS)