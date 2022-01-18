Marvel Moon Knight Release Date: Oscar Isaac-starrer To Arrive On Disney+ On THIS Date

Marvel Studios has an entire year filled with surprises and is gearing up for some new shows and films. After the success of WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye, Marvel Studios is all set to welcome another superhero to the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Moon Knight. Here are all the details about Moon Knight and the Marvel series' release date.

Fans are waiting to see how MCU's fourth phase is going to unfold its fifth series, Moon Knight. The series will see Oscar Isaac play the lead protagonist. There is much anticipation about the series and fans are eager to know when the show will hit the OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. As per the latest announcement, the show Moon Knight is expected to arrive on the streaming platform on March 30, 2022. It will also be released much similar to Loki, with every episode arriving on Wednesday.

Moon Knight updates

Marvel Studios recently dropped the much-awaited poster of Moon Knight. The poster saw a hand, covered in bandaids, holding on to a crescent moon. The much intriguing poster has fueled excitement among fans. Sharing the poster, Marvel Studios' wrote, "Check out the all new poster for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus."

Check out the all new poster for Marvel Studios’ @MoonKnight and start streaming the Original series March 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XFgxdxnc5U — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2022

Earlier, Marvel also unveiled a teaser of the upcoming series. The teaser saw Oscar Isaac dealing with his battles with his alter-ego. One could see him looking at the mirror in shock, shouting and running in panic. The snippet further sees him turn into the Moon Knight. The highlight of the clip was Moon Knight beating up someone brutally. In the final glimpse, Ethan Hawke, playing the lead antagonist is seen as he fiercely says, "There's chaos in you." Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, is a former CIA agent, who is saved by the Moon God Khonshu during a mission. He later becomes the human avatar of the Egyptian deity on Earth. Moon Knight is one of the most fierce superheroes of Marvel.

Moon Knight has been created by Jeremy Slater. It has been penned by beau DeMayo, Danielle Iman, and Alex Meenahan. It will consist of six episodes. The first four have been helmed by Mohamed Diab, while the other two by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Image: Instagram/@hulu