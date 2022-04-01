'Morbius' Twitter Review: Here's How Netizens Are Reacting To Jared Leto's Anti-hero Flick

Sony and Marvel introduced fans to Jared Leto as the new anti-hero in the villain verse called Morbius. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the film showed the actor's ambitious experiment to cure his rare blood disease, which in turn transforms him into a living vampire with an uncontrollable thirst for human blood. The film is reportedly the third in Sony's Spider-Man Universe.

Apart from Jareb Leto, Morbius also featured Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson in significant roles. The movie trailer was highly praised by the fans, who also commended the stunning visual effects and performances of the cast. Released on April 1, 2022, netizens have more to add to their review after catching the film in theatres.

Morbius Twitter review

There was a considerable amount of hype around the venture, given that it was Jared Leto's first solo starring role in a big-budgeted Hollywood film. Fans were fairly satisfied after seeing Leto's performance as one fan tweeted, ''Loved every minute of Morbius Jared Leto is on fire! Ignore the critics and the haters, grab some popcorn and enjoy!''.

I already saw #Morbius and really enjoyed every minute of the movie. Jared Leto as Dr. Morbius is amazing. Can't wait to see what's next for the character. — MORBIUS 🦇 (@MorbiusUpdates) April 1, 2022

However, the film seemed to have failed to impress the Marvel fanatics as a whole as many criticized the film for its execution, writing, storyline and more. Fans did not hold back while writing their honest review as one netizen tweeted, ''Morbius is a mess. And not even an enjoyable mess. The story and action are incoherent, and I’ve never seen a movie so cut up in the editing room. #Morbius''.

Well, #Morbius is about as bad as you were expecting. A 2005 plot collides with visually confusing CGI to create a bit of a snooze fest. But don't worry, they've saved the worst for last. Featuring some of the worst post credits scenes you've EVER seen, Sony are off their rocker. pic.twitter.com/TMfVpq95Tn — Sab Astley (@sab_astley) March 24, 2022

#Morbius just isn’t very good.



Parts of it, some creative action or horror-ish sequences are actually cool… but the story feels flat, simple, messy, and dated. pic.twitter.com/DxKoZ8e3s5 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 31, 2022

Meanwhile, many enjoyed the film and Jared Leto's Vampire character. Summing up the positive reviews left by fans, one user tweeted, ''Morbius is such a good movie. Michael Morbius is the perfect role for Jared Leto. I love every single second of the storyline. It was worth waiting for the movie for so long. Thank you for this beautiful masterpiece''.

I've finished my viewing of #Morbius. I don't care what anyone says, I genuinely had such a fun time with this film. 💯 pic.twitter.com/3bC6ppZ3Up — John (@EIRataAlada) April 1, 2022

I genuinely really liked #Morbius, more than Let There Be Carnage tbh. Some really strong, unique visuals in terms of power display and set pieces. Leto’s good and Matt Smith kills. Some pacing issues, but a really entertaining sci-fi vampire movie that’s not even close to F4. https://t.co/n2bzlGCg0U — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) April 1, 2022

On the other hand, Matt Smith, who played the role of Milo Morbius, ended up stealing the spotlight as fans celebrated the actor's stellar performance. One user tweeted, ''So happy that all of the reviews for #Morbius I’ve seen/read so far have praised Matt Smith’s performance. That’s my Doctor.''.

So happy that all of the reviews for #Morbius I’ve seen/read so far have praised Matt Smith’s performance. ☺️ That’s my Doctor. #EleventhDoctor #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/gsn7E7bR8v — Chelsea 💜 (@chelsdaniel280) March 31, 2022

Image: Instagram/@morbius_2021_