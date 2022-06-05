Morbius: Fans React As Jared Leto's Film Fails To Do Well At Box Office Despite Re-release

Sony and Marvel collaborated yet again to introduce fans to Jared Leto's new anti-hero character Morbius. The film marked Sony and Marvel's Spider-Man series' spin-off and came out earlier this year. The makers of Morbius created a massive buzz among fans with its trailer, yet it failed to impress the masses with its plot, execution, writing, dialogues and more. While the movie was released on April 1, 2022, numerous fans recently began a hilarious meme fest online, that made the makers go for 1000 additional screenings. However, as per the latest reports, the film has failed to mint good numbers again.

As per Collider.com, the makers of Morbius screened the Jared Leto-starrer again in more than 1000 theatres across the US. However, the film failed to succeed yet again. Morbius earned another $85,000 on Friday, June 3, which made its domestic collection reach $73.6 million. As per Forbes, $270 was the per-theatre average, which is the lowest in the top twenty.

The film's release was followed by the hilarious meme fest that garnered much attention on the internet. Jared Leto himself also joined the fest and shared a video that was inspired by the film. The actor posted a video in which he could be seen reading a script of Morbius' sequel titled It's Morbin' Time. However, the video was purely made for the meme fest as the script's cover page credited screenwriter Bartholomew Cubbins, which is a fictional page and the hero of children's books by Dr. Seuss. Despite the promotions and the meme fest, the film failed at the box office for the second time.

What time is it? pic.twitter.com/IuWR72WCc9 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) June 3, 2022

Morbius' cast on the film's failure

Morbius currently has an IMDb rating of 5.2 on 10 and a 17% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Helmed by Daniel Espinosa, the movie follows Jared Leto's Dr Morbius and his ambitious experiment to cure his rare blood disease, which in turn transforms him into a living vampire with an uncontrollable thirst for human blood. The film also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal and Tyrese Gibson.

During an interview with ComicBook.com, actor Al Madrigal, who played FBI agent Alberto 'Al' Rodriguez in the film, listed some reasons for the film's failure. The actor said, "First of all, Morbius: not as bad as everybody is making it out to be. Sure, it had problems, and they diced it up quite a bit. I had some hilarious lines that were cut out of that movie. I got butchered in that thing. I think that's what they did." "They just really...because of COVID, they just had so much time to mess with it. They really messed with it," he added.

Image: Instagram/@morbiusmovie