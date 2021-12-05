'Morbius': Jared Leto's Character Poster, New Scene Showcasing His Alter Ego Revealed

Sony has treated all Jared Leto fans with not only the character poster from his upcoming Marvel anti-hero flick Morbius but also a bonus scene showcasing Michael Morbius' transformation into a Living Vampire. Directed by Daniel Espinosa, the superhero film comes as a part of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU), which Marvel has been developing to mark the success of MCU.

The recently released scene showcases Michael Morbius undergoing an experimental treatment for a 'rare blood disorder'. However, things go haywire as he turns into a living vampire, who's driven by the lust for human blood. He further goes on a killing spree. The film is intended to be third in Sony's Spider-Man Universe and also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson in pivotal roles.

Jared Leto's character poster, new scene from Morbius revealed

Taking to his Twitter handle on Sunday, December 5, Leto uploaded the poster which shows his dual avatar, one as Michael Morbius and the other as the blood-mongering monstrous vampire. For the caption, he wrote," In the shadow of every hero, lies a villain. #MORBIUS - exclusively in movie theatres January 28.". Take a look.

In the shadow of every hero, lies a villain. #MORBIUS - exclusively in movie theaters January 28. #CCXPWorlds pic.twitter.com/m5qGgEVYHS — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) December 5, 2021

Also unveiling the three-and-a-half-minute clip, which charts his transformation, the star wrote," Is he here to save the world or destroy it? Watch Dr. Michael Morbius and his sinister alter-ego in this exclusive scene. #MORBIUS - Coming exclusively to movie theatres January 28."

Is he here to save the world or destroy it? Watch Dr. Michael Morbius and his sinister alter-ego in this exclusive scene. #MORBIUS - Coming exclusively to movie theaters January 28. #CCXPWorlds pic.twitter.com/XmAVv7CB6g — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) December 5, 2021

The film is based on the Marvel Comicbook character, where Jared is a scientist who undergoes treatment for his blood disease, only to get afflicted with a form of vampirism. He gains all superhuman abilities but none of the weaknesses associated with vampires.

The film's synopsis reads

“One of the most compelling and conflicted characters in Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters comes to the big screen as Oscar winner Jared Leto transforms into the enigmatic antihero Michael Morbius. Dangerously ill with a rare blood disorder and determined to save others suffering his same fate, Dr. Morbius attempts a desperate gamble. While at first, it seems to be a radical success, a darkness inside him is unleashed. Will good override evil – or will Morbius succumb to his mysterious new urges?”

