Mortal Kombat Makers Recreate Scorpion's Chain Attack In Real Life; WATCH

Mortal Kombat is an upcoming martial arts fantasy film based on the video game franchise of the same name. The movie has good hype among the fans and Warner Bros is building it up more. It sponsored Hacksmith Industries to develop a working version of Scorpio’s iconic Kunai spear.

Warner Bros to present real-life take on Scorpion's chain attack

Hanza Hasashi / Scorpion, played by Hiroyuki Sanada, is expected to play an integral role in Mortal Kombat film. To promote the movie, Warner Bros ordered Hacksmith Industries to build real-life Scorpio’s Kunai spear that forces opponents to “get over here!” in any fight. Host James Hobson uploaded the video of making the weapon on YouTube.

The 12-minute video has Hobson and his team putting together Scorpion’s Kunai. It gives multiple details about the actual build, and how Hacksmith Industries was able to pull it off. The developers previously made a launching mechanism, which they were able to reuse for the weapon. The team designed and built a gauntlet out of a metal sheet to control the chain and spear. The build also features a laser-engraved version of the Mortal Kombat logo, alongside Scorpion’s name.

Hacksmith Industries’ YouTube channel is specialized in taking weapons from popular culture and making them into reality. Last year, James Hobson and team had even created an actually working Iron Man gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame. So, their recent achievement of building Scorpion’s Kunai from the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot is quite impressive. Check out the video below.

Scorpion in Mortal Kombat is one of the most important characters. So, to promote the movie using him might not come as a surprise. The character has been around since the first game in the series, appearing as a playable fighter in every game since. Although his role in the 1995 film was fairly minor, it looks like Scorpion’s rivalry with Sub-Zero will be a pivotal part in the Mortal Kombat reboot.

The film is helmed by Simon McQuoid in his feature directorial debut. It stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada. The movie will release in India on April 23, 2021.

Promo Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures YouTube