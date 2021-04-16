'Mortal Kombat' Producer James Wan Reveals His Intention For Backing The Fantasy Film

Aquaman fame director James Wan has now revealed the real reason behind bankrolling the fantasy action film, Mortal Kombat. As per PTI, the filmmaker’s main intention was to make this martial art film a cinematic experience for all those who love this classic 90 arcade game. Along with this, the Furious 7 director also revealed that he himself grew up playing the Mortal Kombat game. According to James Wan, his team knew that it should be a unique experience for the viewers as there already had been a lot of iterations, games and comic books of the animated show.

In a transcript released by Warner Bros, Wan enunciated that they tried to make Mortal Kombat a ‘full-on cinematic experience’, something that the viewers would love to watch on the big screen. The makers took all the larger-than-life characters of the show and created action sequences and fights that are best suited for the big screens. Wan believes that this move of the makers will inspire people to flock to the cinema houses. Talking about his personal liking for Mortal Kombat explained that he wanted to use the advancement of technology to reboot the franchise which is yet relevant in the gaming world but not as much in the feature world.

The makers aimed at creating another version of the well-known franchise for ‘today’s audience’, who may not or may not be familiar with Morat Kombat as those were who grew up playing the game. Although it’s a reboot film, Wan felt it was important to retain the essence of the game in its latest adaptation to respect its origin and source material. Wan continued that he wanted to make sure that he and his team were true to the original material.

The director began his research by finding out what people loved about the original material and be respectful of those aspects by embracing it in his film. The movie has already released internationally on April 8. It will be streamed digitally on the HBO Max steaming service from April 23 onwards. Mortal Kombat features Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson amongst others in pivotal roles.

(With PTI Inputs)

(Promo Image Source: Still from Mortal Kombat)