'Mortal Kombat', 'The Suicide Squad', 'The Conjuring 3' India Release Date Announced

Due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, the film industry was one of the industries that were hit hard. Several international as well Indian movies were postponed as theatres all over the country were shut. With the government easing COVID-19 restrictions, many theatres are slowly opening their gates for the audience. Owing to that, Warner Bros India, recently announced three of their movie's release date for the Indian audience, months after their global release.

'Mortal Kombat', 'The Suicide Squad', 'The Conjuring 3' India release date

Warner Bros India took to their official social media handles and announced the release date of some of their movies like Mortal Kombat, The Suicide Squad and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Here is Warner Bros. India’s theatrical release schedule.

Mortal Kombat – July 30

The Suicide Squad – August 5

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – August 13

More about 'Mortal Kombat'

Mortal Kombat is a martial arts fantasy film based on the video game franchise of the same name and a reboot of the Mortal Kombat film series. The film stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks, Ludi Lin, Chin Han, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada. The movie had its international release on April 8, 2021.

More on 'The Conjuring 3'

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is the eighth instalment in The Conjuring Universe. Actros Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprise their roles as paranormal investigators and authors Ed and Lorraine Warren. The movie is based on the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a murder trial that took place in 1981 Connecticut. The movie was released in the US on June 4, 2021.

More on 'The Suicide Squad'

The Suicide Squad is a standalone sequel of the 2016 movie Suicide Squad directed and written by James Gunn. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, and Peter Capaldi. The Suicide Squad is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United Kingdom on July 30, 2021, and in the United States on August 5.

Image: The Conjuring's Official Instagram

