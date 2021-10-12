Movie On Walt Disney's Journey To Build Disneyland In The Works; All You Need To Know

The Walt Disney Company is known for its various creations, right from cartoon characters at the start of their journey to superheroes in recent years. After creating these characters and attaining immense success from them, the company is now on its way to depict its own journey.

As per a report by Deadline, the production giant is making a film on one of the founders, Walt Disney and his journey to build the theme park Disneyland. The movie is being helmed by David Gordon Green, who has directed Halloween Kills. Evan Spiliotopoulos, who has worked on numerous Disney projects in the past like Beauty and the Beast, The Jungle Book 2, among others, is penning the screenplay of the movie.

Disney to make a film on Walt Disney and journey of Disneyland

The movie will trace the journey of the first Disneyland in California, which had been built under the supervision of Walt Disney in Anaheim in 1955. As the theme park attracted footfalls galore and popularity, it then came up in Florida, Paris, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo, but the story will be only about the first Disneyland. The theme park goes by the term the 'Happiest Place on earth.'

The movie will hit the company's streaming platform Disney+. Cavalry Media and producer Jason Reech pitched it to Disney after developing the pitch for a year.

The previous on-film version of Walt Disney was in the movie Saving Mr Banks in 2013. In this movie, Tom Hanks had essayed the role of Walt Disney, in his attempt to bag the rights of Mary Poppins.

Some other ventures delving into the journey of Disneyland had been the documentaries like The Imagineering Story and Behind the Attraction on Disney+.

While the journey of the theme park will make it to the big screen for the first time, the theme park's attractions have inspired many movies, including The Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion.

It is not clear when the movie would go on floors because Green has multiple projects in his kitty which include the sequel of The Exorcist as well as Halloween Ends.