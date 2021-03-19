Movierulz Leaks Jack Snyder's 'Justice League' On Illegal Website Post Official Release

Several measures are taken by the government to curb the illegal release of movies and TV shows before their official releases. Despite this, some notorious illegal websites leak upcoming movies on their websites causing a nuisance to the makers. One such site is Movierulz that has a reputation of leaking highly-anticipated theatrical releases on its website just a few hours before its official release. Recently, Movierulz leaked Snydercut full movie, Justice League on their website.

The four-hour-long Snydercut's Justice League has been illegally made available on the website of Movierulz. The makers of this film had to reshoot several scenes in the movie after fans have campaigned for it for two years. This leaked movie enables users from all across the world to watch and download the film without having to pay anything for it. This is bound to causes losses to the makers.

Users are advised to not download movies from these pirated sites to encourage them more in their venture. They should rather wait for the film to officially release or watch it on authentic OTT services or official platforms where the film will release. According to a report by Gadgets 360, Snydercut is available for streaming on BookMyShow Stream, Hungama Play, and Tata Sky. Apple TV in India is also offering its users to chose from renting the movie for Rs 150 or owning it forever by paying Rs 690.

Justice League trailer, cast and other details

The trailer of the film sees all the DC superheroes coming together to fight a villain who worships another god. The trailer also saw the return of Superman and he is heard saying that he will not waste the second chance he has got. The trailer promises several thrilling moments as the heroes come together as one and are determined to bring the enemy down. The ensemble cast of the film includes Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, Ray Fisher, Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa. The movie also features Amy Adams, Amber Heard and Jared Leto, among others.

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

Image courtesy- Screengrab from trailer