'Ms. Marvel' Series Wraps Production In Thailand Amidst COVID-19

Ms. Marvel is an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar. It stars young actor Iman Vellani in the titular superhero role of Kamala Khan. The show has been under production for around six months and has now wrapped up in Thailand in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Marvel series completes production in Thailand

According to Variety, the production on Ms. Marvel series has wrapped up. The shooting was relocated to Thailand following controversy in Georgia, U.S. The filming took place under the direction of two-time Oscar winner Obaid-Chinoy. He reportedly helmed episode four and five. The set was constructed at the modern Studio Park facilities to the southeast of Bangkok. The crew member from the first and second units involved around 450 people.

Ms. Marvel filming was able to continue through April and early May, despite a third wave of the COVID-19 hitting Thailand. The provincial government imposed severe new restrictions and a near curfew in the evenings. In effect from April 19, 2021, the measures have shut down schools, gyms, restaurants, cinema and sports facilities. They even specified that movie and TV production should be closed.

It is reported that Ms. Marvel was able to get a waiver and continue filming as it was already observing strict safety protocols . The steps included mandatory masks, closed sets, face shields on set, virus testing twice per week, controlled air systems, and rigidly separated transport. The workflow in Thailand was divided into three different bubbles so if an infected person was found in one bubble, the entire series would not have to halt, and filming could continue.

Ms. Marvel cast includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Matt Lintz, Rish Shah, Zenobie Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and others. The six-episode series has Bisha K. Ali as co-writer and showrunner. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Adil El Arbi, Billal Fallah and Meera Menon are the four directors attached to the project. The plot follows a young New Jersey-raised teenager who finds that she has special powers. She then tries to discover who she is and learning about relationships. More Ms. Marvel update will be given as it moves ahead.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM SIZZLE | MS. MARVEL ON YOUTUBE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.