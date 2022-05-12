MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Nominations: 'Dune' And ‘Euphoria' Get Maximum Nods; Check List

On Wednesday, MTV announced that they are bringing together MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 and Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted show under one roof by turning it into one big event. Reportedly, the 'one-night-only global event' will air live from Los Angeles' Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on June 5 at 8 p.m ET/PT.
On May 11, the nominees for both the shows had been unveiled with shows and films like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Euphoria, Dune, The Batman, and many others being nominated in different categories.
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 Nominations
Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home is leading the field with seven nominations, including Best Movie. Talking about the television side, HBO Max’s Zendaya starrer Euphoria leads with six nominations, including Best Show. On the other hand, unscripted's nomination list boasts RuPaul's Drag Race, Selling Sunset, and Summer House.
Check out the full nominations list below-
BEST MOVIE
- Dune
- Scream
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
- The Adam Project
- The Batman
BEST SHOW
- Euphoria
- Inventing Anna
- Loki
- Squid Game
- Ted Lasso
- Yellowstone
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE
- Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
- Robert Pattinson – The Batman
- Sandra Bullock – The Lost City
- Timothée Chalamet – Dune
- Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW
- Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout
- Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone
- Lily James – Pam & Tommy
- Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria
- Zendaya – Euphoria
BEST HERO
- Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
- Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
- Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
- Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST VILLAIN
- Colin Farrell – The Batman
- Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City
- James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills
- Victoria Pedretti – YOU
- Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST KISS
- Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria
- Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris
- Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever
- Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman
- Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE
- Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
- John Cena – Peacemaker
- Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever
- Megan Stalter – Hacks
- Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE
- Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
- Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
- Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
- Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game
- Sophia Di Martino – Loki
BEST FIGHT
- Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow
- Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria
- Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy
- Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home
MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE
- Jenna Ortega – Scream
- Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills
- Mia Goth – X
- Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
- Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978
BEST TEAM
- Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
- Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short
- Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire
- The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell
- The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
- Euphoria
- Never Have I Ever
- Pam & Tommy
- Sex/Life
- Sex Lives of College Girls
BEST SONG
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)– Jennifer Hudson / Respect
- Just Look Up – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up
- Little Star – Dominic Fike / Euphoria
- On My Way (Marry Me) – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me
- We Don’t Talk About Bruno – Encanto Cast / Encanto
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
- Selling Sunset
- Summer House
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
- American Idol
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- The Masked Singer
BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW
- Bar Rescue
- Dr. Pimple Popper
- Making It
- Selena + Chef
- Queer Eye
BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion
- The D’Amelio Show
- The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip
- Queen of the Universe
BEST TALK/TOPICAL SHOW
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Drew Barrymore Show
- The Kelly Clarkson Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
BEST HOST
- Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth
- Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef
- Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
- Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness
- RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
BEST REALITY RETURN
- Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny
- Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars
- Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love
- Sher – Ex on the Beach
- Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
- Janet Jackson
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
- Oasis Knebworth 1996
- Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)
- The Beatles: Get Back
BEST FIGHT (UNSCRIPTED)
- Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac
- Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
- Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House
- Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR
- Bella Poarch – @bellapoarch on TikTok
- Benito Skinner – @bennydrama7 on Instagram
- Caleb Hearon – @calebsaysthings on Twitter
- Khaby Lame – @khabylame on TikTok
- Megan Stalter – @megsstalter on Instagram
BEST REALITY STAR
- Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge
- Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset
- Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House
- Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey
- Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14
BEST REALITY ROMANCE
- Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise
- Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days
- Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies
- Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules
- Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
