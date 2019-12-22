'My Chemical Romance' Kicks Off Much Anticipated Reunion Tour In Los Angeles

My Chemical Romance performed for the first time since 2012 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The band had announced their comeback tour back in October and the tickets went on sale in November. The tickets reportedly sold out in minutes. The venue could only hold 6,500 people but a lot of Chemical Romance fans saw the performance on a live stream.

Reunion concert

The band My Chemical Romance includes lead vocalist Gerard Way, guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Iero, bassist Mikey Way and keyboardist James Dewees. After more than a decade together, the band had announced its break up in 2013 when the band's lead singer Gerard Way posted a note on Twitter saying, “My Chemical Romance is done. But it can never die. It is alive in me, in the guys, and it is alive inside all of you. I always knew that, and I think you did too. Because it is not a bandit is an idea.”

While the band was scheduled to perform on December 20, fans had begun lining up since December 17 in hopes of saving space at the front.

The first few fans (some of whom have been in line since Tuesday!) are through the doors and at the barricade for the @MCRofficial reunion show at @ShrineLA! pic.twitter.com/gIzAKL9FZ5 — KROQ (@kroq) December 21, 2019

After the band split, each member went on to pursue his own ambition. The frontman Gerard Way was in the news for his award-winning comic book series The Umbrella Academy, which later became a successful series adapted by Netflix. Its story is about a group of adopted superheroes in a dysfunctional family who reunite to face apocalyptic threats and solve mysteries.

