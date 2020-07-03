My Spy Cast Is A 'good Mix Of Comedy-action And Drama Actors'; See Full List

My Spy is an action-comedy that made its OTT release recently. Dave Bautista is in the lead role of the film essaying the role of a spy and partner to a nine-year-old girl in a spy heist. The nail-biting, witty trailer of My Spy might make one curious about the cast members. The film released on the big screen in January in Australia. In the USA, the distribution will be solely on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The film hit the OTT screens on June 26, 2020. My Spy is about a demoted CIA operative who goes undercover only to be discovered by a 9-year-old. He is then blackmailed by the little girl, who gets her things done with a recorded video at stake.

Read on to learn about the My Spy cast members

Dave Bautista as JJ

Dave Bautista is essaying the role of JJ. He goes undercover to spy on a family which is linked to illegal nuclear deals, only to be discovered by a little girl from the same family. The little girl then blackmails JJ and asks him to spend time with her and teach her things. JJ gives in to the little girl. The two then go on espionage adventures with the former teaching her the art of spying. Dave Bautista returns to the OTT screen after a long time with a new story with My Spy.

Chloe Coleman as Sophie

In the film My Spy, Chloe Coleman is essaying the role of Sophie (The little girl). The little chirpy Sophie tricks JJ to teach her spy trades and espionage. The two later have great father-daughter type bond on-screen as the latter teaches her small tricks and tips on how to be a spy. In turn, she responds by teaching him to be 'normal' and not only be a spy all day.

Parisa Fitz-Henley as Kate

Kate is Sophie’s mom in My Spy and married to an illegal nuclear dealer. The nuclear dealer is Victor Marquez. However, Kate’s husband and Sophie’s dad is not in the picture and Sophie makes it a point to raise her daughter alone, but with all her might.

Kristen Schaal as Bobbi

Bobbi is JJ’s partner in the undercover mission. The two of them are keeping an eye on the family of Victor Marquez. He has allegedly hidden some nuclear plans with the family, which is the result of his illicit trade in nuclear weapons. Bobbie is the one who urges JJ to continue with the plan despite Sophie finding out about the undercover operation. She is also a great surveillance expert in the reel story.

My Spy cast Greg Bryk as Marquez

Greg Byrk is essaying the role of Victor Marquez, the heinous, greedy villain, who will go to any heights to procure his deals with the underworld. He is also under the CIA radar for stealing nuclear equipment and weapons.

My Spy cast Ken Jeong as David Kim

Ken Jeong is essaying the role of 'hot-headed' David Kim and he is the head of the department as well. He is the eccentric boss of JJ in the film who gives him an ultimatum of the last assignment as a result of his robust actions. If JJ does not succeed in the assignment, then he is fired and loses his career.

My Spy cast Nicola Correia-Damude as Christina

Nicola Correia Damude is essaying the role of Christina, who is also an agent from the CIA. She used to work with JJ on the field until he got demoted to surveillance. The actress is part of action-packed scenes in the reel story, My Spy.

