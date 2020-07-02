What Time Does 'Ju On Origins' Release On Netflix? Read More About The New Horror Series

Fans of the Horror genre are in for a huge treat as the Horror series Ju On Origins is all set to release on the streaming platform Netflix. The name Ju-On Origins might sound familiar to the fans of horror content because the show takes its cue from The Grudge franchise. As the show is gearing up for its release, a lot of fans are wondering about what time does Ju On Origins release on Netflix. To all those who are curious about the series and Ju On Origins release time and Ju On Origins release date 2020, here is everything you need to know about it.

What time does Ju On Origins release on Netflix

Ju On Origins will release on Netflix this Friday i.e. on July 3, 2020. The show will be available to stream for the audience all over the world. Netflix Ju On Origins release time is expected to be 12.30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Ju On Origins is expected to have a total of six episodes in the first season. All the six episodes will be dropped at the same time so that the viewers can enjoy the terrifying experience at one go. For the unversed, the horror franchise started with a 1998 horror movie helmed by Takashi Shimizu.

About the franchise

Till now, there have been a total of 13 films related to the Ju On and The Grudge franchise out of which nine movies are Japanese and four are American. Hollywood’s first movie related to the Ju On Origins series was the 2004 movie The Grudge. It was directed by Sam Raimi and starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jason Behr, and Bill Pullman. The Ju On story has not just inspired movies, there have also been several novels, comics, and video games inspired by Ju On. However, Netflix Ju On Origins is the first television show to be made in the franchise.

About Ju On Origins

The Netflix series will focus on the story of how the evil curse was created. Ju On Origins cast features several talented actors like Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, Ririka, Koki Osamura, Seiko Iwaido, Kai Inowaki, Tei Ryushin, Yuya Matsuura, Kaho Tsuchimura, Tokio Emoto, Nobuko Sendo, and Kana Kurashina in pivotal roles. The official description of Netflix Ju On Origins reads as “A paranormal researcher searches obsessively for a cursed home where something terrible happened to a mother and her child long ago.”

