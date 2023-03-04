Naatu Naatu At Oscars: 7 Lesser-known Facts About RRR Song

RRR song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Oscars 2023. It is gunning for the copveted Academy Award under the Best Original Song category. The cast and crew of the film have bagged various international awards and everyone is praying for Naatu Naatu to create history with its win. Ahead of the 95th Academy Awards, here are some lesser known facts about the Oscar-nominated song.

First Indian song to win Best Original Song at Golden Globes

RRR's viral track Naatu Naatu bagged a Golden Globe for Best Original Song. With this win, the MM Keeravani's composed song became the first Indian track to win a Best Original Song Award at this year's Golden Globes. This win came a decade after AR Rahman bagged a Golden Globe for Best Score- Motion Picture for Jai Ho in 2009.

Naatu Naatu was filmed outside Ukraine President Zelenskky's house

The song Naatu Naatu featured Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie's director SS Rajamouli once revealed that the track was filmed right outside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskky's official residence. In an interaction with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rajamouli said, "We shot the Naatu Naatu song in Ukraine. It is a real location. Actually, it is the Ukrainian President’s palace. There is a parliament right beside the palace. Luckily, they gave us permission to shoot because the Ukrainian president was a television actor. The funny thing is that he acted as the President in a TV series before becoming the President."

The Ukrainian President and PM showed support to Naatu Naatu

The song and some parts of the scenes in the film RRR were shot in Ukraine. The film's cast and crew had support from the Ukrainian President as he was once an actor. They also got massive support from the country's PM.

Delhi was the first choice to shoot the song

SS Rajamouli initially wanted to shoot the song Naatu Naatu at a discreet location in Delhi. The filmmaker also wanted to recreate a set that mirrored India of the 1920s. However, it didn't happen and the shoot took place in Ukraine.

The song had almost 80 variations to the hook step

Naatu Naatu had almost 80 variations for its hook step. Actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR gave 18 takes to the song out of which SS Rajamouli picked the second take as the final one. Not even this, the director even froze frames to check how much the actors were in sync while performing the song.

The team used to shoot from 7 am to 6 pm

Prem Rakshith, the choreographer of the song revealed that the team would shoot from 7 am to 6 pm. He also shared that the song was shot for more than 20 days and it took two months for the actors to perfectly perform the dance steps. He said, "Though everybody would be tired, nobody shied away from giving their best."

Naatu Naatu is my son: MM Keeravani

The composer of Naatu Naatu, MM Keeravani described the song as his son. In an interview with Deadline, he said, "Yesterday, he was an infant in my cradle. And now my son is going places and bagging a good name for me. I’m like a proud father. I’m very grateful for this brainchild. And for all the people who made this big wave possible."