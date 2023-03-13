Last Updated:

Naatu Naatu Bags Best Original Song Award At Oscars 2023, Team RRR Reacts

"We’re blessed that RRR Movie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever Oscar in the Best Song Category with Naatu Naatu," wrote the team.

Written By
Jyothi Jha
Naatu Naatu

Image: RRR Movie/Twitter


RRR's sensational track Naatu Naatu wins the Best Original Song award at Oscars. The team has now reacted to the win on its social media handles. Sharing a post of Jr NTR and Ram Charan from the song Naatu Naatu, "We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose received the award. Keeravaani gave a unique winning speech, where he broke into a song and said the song's win is a proud moment for all Indians.

First Published:
COMMENT