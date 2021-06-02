'Nancy Drew': Know All About The Upcoming Finale Episode Of Season 2

CBS' supernatural mystery series Nancy Drew, quickly caught the audience's attention when it first released in 2019. The second season of the show introduced many mind-boggling cases for the young detective, based on Edward Stratemeyer's novels. The final episode of the series continues to promise more drama and mysteries to its fans.

As shown in the previous episode, Nancy's plans for college is kept on hold. Drew, along with her three friends, finds herself stuck in the middle of Celia's murder case, not only as witnesses but also as a potential suspect. The Drew Crew must unite and find the actual murderer while going through numerous obstacles. The previous episode also brought in several unexpected twists and turns for the audience. Many truths will be revealed confirming certain mysteries of the past.

Nancy Drew Finale Release Date

The finale episode of Nancy Drew is titled The Echo of Lost Tears. In the upcoming episode, the Drew Crew will receive help from Carson and Ryan. According to the promo, the episode will see Kennedy McMann, who plays Nancy Drew, in a double role as the evil Nancy Drew. The episode will also deal in forms of Satanic practices. The actual plot of the episode continues to be a mystery for the viewers.

The finale episode will be available to watch in the USA on The CW network at 9 p.m. EST. The Indian audience can watch the show on the OTT platform, Voot. Similar to the first season, the show has eighteen episodes in its second season. The Nancy Drew finale release date is June 2, 2021.

Meet the Nancy Drew cast

The plot of Nancy Drew revolves around a high school senior, Nancy Drew and her gang, the Drew Crew who solve mysteries together. Nancy Drew is portrayed by Kennedy McMann. The Drew Crew features Leah Lewis as Georgia Fan or George, Maddison Jaizani as Bess Marvin, Tunji Kasim as Ned Nickerson or Nick. Alex Saxon portrays the role of Ace in the mystery series, his character was invented for the series as the computer genius who helps the Drew Crew with his hacking skills. Riley Smith plays Ryan Hudson and Scott Wolf plays Carson Drew in the series. The two characters are seen playing pivotal roles in the finale episode.

