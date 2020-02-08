Natalie Portman Excited To Be Back On Oscars Stage, Shares Throwback Pic With Jeff Bridges

American actor Natalie Portman, who won the Academy Award for the Best Leading Actress in the year 2010 for her mindblowing performance in Black Swan, is all set to return to the stage at the Oscars this year. She is among the last round of presenters announced by the Academy earlier this week along with actors Jane Fonda, Tom Hanks, Sandra Oh and others.

The Thor actor took to her Instagram to share her excitement of returning to the stage this year along with a throwback photo from Oscars 2010 where she had been pregnant with her child and can be seen along with actor Jeff Bridges.

Take a look:

Read | Natalie Portman opens up about being sexualized as a child actor

Natalie won the Oscar in the year 2010 for her portrayal of an ambitious ballerina who gets a chance to play the White Swan, a coveted role in a theater production. However, she slips into madness when the role is taken away from her. Natalie Portman essayed the role to perfection in this Darren Aronofsky directorial.

Natalie Portman is one of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood who has starred in many notable films. She played the English queen Anne Boleyn in The Other Boleyn Girl, Jackie Kennedy in Jackie, and many more. She also starred in MCU’s Thor, Thor: The Dark World and also in Star Wars Episode II and III.

Read | Could Natalie Portman's Padme Amidala character play a role in Star Wars: Episode IX? Here's what she has to say

After making a cameo appearance in Avengers: Endgame, Natalie Portman is finally set to return in the upcoming Thor film. The Academy-Award winning actress will join Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder which is all set to hit the theatres on November 5, 2021.

Read | MCU Phase 4: Natalie Portman returns to the franchise, to pick up Thor's hammer in 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Read | Natalie Portman's romantic comedies that you must add to your watchlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.