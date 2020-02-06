Natalie Portman's Romantic Comedies That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Natalie Portman is one of the most celebrated actors of Hollywood who has starred in many notable films. She played the English queen Anne Boleyn in The Other Boleyn Girl, Jackie Kennedy in Jackie, and many more. She also starred in MCU’s Thor and Thor: The Dark World and also in Star Wars Episode II and III. However, Natalie Portman is also famous for her roles in romantic comedies. Here is a list of some of Natalie Portman’s rom coms:

No Strings Attached

No Strings Attached is one of the most iconic romantic comedies and also one of Natalie Portman’s most memorable movies. She starred alongside Ashton Kutcher and the two shared great chemistry on screen. Although their characters decide to have a casual relationship, things soon start getting complicated when they fall in love with each other.

New York, I Love You

The movie has an ensemble cast that portray the lives of several New York residents. Natalie plays a Hasidic woman who is befriended by an Indian. The movie also stars Bradley Cooper, Irrfan Khan, Hayden Christensen, Rachel Bilson and many other prominent names in Hollywood. Like Bollywood’s Bombay Talkies, Lust Stories and Ghost Stories, 'New York, I Love You' is also directed by multiple directors with each having their own segment.

Where the Heart Is

Natalie Portman in this movie plays the character of a pregnant Tennessee teenager who is abandoned by her boyfriend. She lives in a Walmart store and is soon discovered by the media, changing her life forever. Besides Natalie Portman, James Frain, Ashley Judd, and Dylan Bruno played important roles in this romantic comedy.

