Natalie Portman Slams Tabloid For Speculating Pregnancy, Says, 'Do Better'

Actor-producer Natalie Portman took to her Instagram handle to call out a tabloid for speculating her pregnancy. The headline of the article read: "Natalie Portman steps out seemingly with a baby bump in Sydney" and this definitely didn't go down well with the Black Swan actor.

Slamming the tabloid, Natalie wrote, "Hey. So I’m totally not pregnant…" and in the following story added, "…But apparently it’s still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want? Do better." [sic]

Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied are proud parents of two children, son Aleph (8-year-old) and daughter Amalia (almost-four-year-old).

On the work front, Natalie will be seen opposite Chris Hemsworth in Thor: Love and Thunder. Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder is a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok which will be releasing in the year 2022. It stars Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, and Tessa Thompson. The movie is produced by Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, and Kevin Feige.

Certain elements of the upcoming flick Thor: Love and Thunder are under wraps, Natalie keeps on revealing that in the Marvel sequel, she will be suiting up as The Mighty Thor. In an interview with Yahoo! News, Natalie said that she is excited, and she has started to train and get muscles. She added that the more female superheroes, the better it will be. She also spoke about her character and said that the movie is based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. In the movie, Natalie is going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.

