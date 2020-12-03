Natalie Portman Concerned She'll Look Like 'A Little Grandma' Next To Chris Hemsworth

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Natalie Portman discussed her upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder and how she feels about sharing the screen with her co-actor Chris Hemsworth. She shared her concern about being dwarfed by Chris Hemsworth’s giant stature. She remarked upon his serious fitness routine which often involves him going topless.

Natalie, who plays Dr Jane Foster in the movie, said, “It’s out worldly. I also feel like I’m so un-versed in what muscles do and how they get like that, like does the blood drain out of you when you use your muscles?”. She further stated, “He’s looking good. It’s a lot of pressure. I’m gonna look like his little grandma next to him”.

On November 21, 2020, Chris Hemsworth shared a picture of himself working out on his Instagram handle. He captioned the picture as, “Cheat day today. Decided to treat myself to this extra large donut, gosh it’s heavy @centrfit”. Co-actor Chris Pratt commented in a humorous way and wrote, “Hey bud. Just heard from my trainer and he needs you to stop working out because since we’re gonna be in the same movie and everything he doesn’t want me to stand next to you if you look like that so I’m gonna need you to put on 25 lbs real quick cool thanks”.

Certain elements of the upcoming flick Thor: Love and Thunder are under wraps, Natalie keeps on revealing that in the Marvel sequel, she will be suiting up as The Mighty Thor. In an interview with Yahoo! News, Natalie said that she is excited, and she has started to train and get muscles. She added that the more female superheroes, the better it will be. She also spoke about her character and said that the movie is based on the graphic novel of the Mighty Thor. In the movie, Natalie is going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder is a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok which will be releasing in the year 2022. It stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson. The movie is produced by Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito and Kevin Feige.

