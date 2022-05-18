Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson Leave Fans Impressed With God-like Arms In 'Thor 4's Still

After one of the longest and the most successful film series: Infinity Saga, Marvel Studios is bringing regular content in the for od web series and films in its fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While viewers did not have many expectations from the continued storyline, Marvel Studios has surely impressed fans. The superhero films and series in the fourth phase of the MCU are exploring various stories and introducing new characters to the viewers, they are also promoting women empowerment.

Male superheroes are continuously getting upstaged by female characters in the new projects of Marvel Studios. In the latest film Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Wanda Maximoff stole the show and left fans in awe of her role. As the fourth instalment in the Chris Hemsworth-starrer Thor series - Thor: Love And Thunder - is the next in line, the film will also see two strong female characters - Valkyrie and Jane Foster. A new still from the film has been shared by Marvel.com, which features Jane Foster and Valkyrie. The still is now making rounds on the internet as people are hailing both Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson for their god-like arms.

King Valkyrie and the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder pic.twitter.com/GMOwgg8gN6 — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) May 16, 2022

Fans react to Thor: Love And Thunder's new still

Seeing the two stars' physiques, fans could not keep calm and gush over their fierce-looking roles. A fan wrote, "They look like they're not going to grant Thor the rank of Master," while another one penned, "This photo of Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman in Thor: Love & Thunder just got released and y’all…..it staggered me for a second. GOD DAMN." Here is how others are reacting to the still.

They look like they're not going to grant Thor the rank of Master. https://t.co/ofDdf1oS8L — Kelly M ✨ Celebrating 20 Years of AOTC (@Kello_Ren) May 16, 2022

"i'll watch thor love and thunder for the plot"



the plot: pic.twitter.com/JyXuZeUlQx — nat (@parkergwn) May 16, 2022

This photo of Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman in Thor: Love & Thunder just got released and y’all…..it staggered me for a second. GOD DAMN. pic.twitter.com/I1QMoRE1Ey — Stormborn 🏳️‍🌈🇩🇴 (@ultraviolet_end) May 17, 2022

More about Thor: Love And Thunder

Thor: Love And Thunder will follow the events of Avengers: Endgame after Thor leaves with his Guardians Of The Galaxy friends and Valkyrie takes over Asgard. The film will also see Natalie Portman reprise her role as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie. The film is helmed by Taika Watiti and is set to hit the theatres on July 8.

As per Comicbook.com, the film's official synopsis read, "The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late."

