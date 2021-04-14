Natalie Portman To Lead 'The Days Of Abandonment' Cast For HBO

Natalie Portman is one of the top actors in Hollywood. A month ago, she signed on to feature in Apple Studios limited series Lady in the Lake, which is based on the novel of the same name by Laura Lipman. Now, the actor has given her nod for another onscreen book adaptation.

Natalia Portman to headline 'The Days of Abandonment' cast from HBO Films

As per Deadline, Natalia Portman is set to star as the lead in HBO Films’ The Days of Abandonment. It is based on Elena Ferrante’s best-selling novel of the same name. The movie will be written and directed by Maggie Betts (Novitiate). The story centers around Tess, played by the Academy Award-winner actor.

When Tess, a woman who abandoned her own dreams for stable home life, is in turn abandoned by her husband, her world is thrown off its axis. Adapted from Ferrante’s tour-de-force novel of the same name, The Days of Abandonment is a visceral, no-holds-barred journey into the mind of a woman in crisis. It confronts the norms of motherhood and female identity as Tess traverses the darkest reaches of her own psyche.

Maggie Betts will executively produce the film with Natalie Portman and Sophia Mass under their MountainA production banner. Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler of Maven Screen Media will also executive produce, along with Len Amato of Crash&Salvage, Elena Ferrante, Domenico Procacci of Fandango, and Maria Zuckerman. The project will be produced in association with Medusa. More actors will join The Days of Abandonment cast ahead.

Previously, The Days of Abandonment was turned into an acclaimed 2005 Italian film by director Robert Faenza. Maggie Gyllenhaal will be making her directorial debut with an upcoming adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s 2009 novel The Lost Daughter starring Oscar-winner Olivia Colman. The author’s book My Brilliant Friend inspired an HBO series of the same name. Ferrante’s latest novel, The Lying Life of Adults, is currently being developed as a series on Netflix.

Natalia Portman will next be seen on the big screen in Thor: Love and Thunder. She reprises her role as Jane Foster in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will become the female version of Mighty Thor. It also features Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Russell Crowe, Matt Damon, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum, and Chris Pratt.

