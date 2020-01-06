Chris Hemsworth And Natalie Portman To Reunite For 'Thor: Love And Thunder'

The fourth instalment in the Thor franchise will see Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reunite. Director Taika Waititi confirmed that filming for Thor: Love and Thunder will be starting in the summer of 2020 with a release scheduled for late 2021. This fourth film will be a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok released in 2017.

Thor and Jane to reunite

The director and all those involved in the project are keeping all their secrets close to their hearts as so far there is very little knowledge about the movie but the fans were hinted that they may get to see Natalie Portman as Jane Foster lift Mjolnir as the new Thor. Tessa Thompson is also confirmed to be returning to the franchise as the 'Valkrie'.

The director said they plan on shooting the film in Australia and planned on moving there in April and begin shooting in August. When asked about the current devastation in Australia caused by the Wildfires, he said it is absolute chaos there and every day it seems to be getting worse.

Chris Hemsworth will soon become the only MCU character to have a fourth solo movie. The filmmakers have not revealed much about the film and especially about Thor after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The actor recently spoke about this issue at the Tokyo Comic Con saying that, the film will see lots of love and lots of thunder, he added that he hasn’t seen the script yet but he believes the writers are working really hard on producing something good.

He mentioned that, after the state of Thor in Endgame, there will a lot of room to move and make drastic changes. The actor conveyed his excitement about the film and mentioned the shooting of the film will begin soon.

