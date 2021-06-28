Nathalie Emmanuel TV Shows And Movies That You Might Like To Binge On; View List

Nathalie Emmanuel movies and TV shows have entertained and enthralled the members of the movie-going/series binging audience for several years now. Most notably, the portrayal of Missandei by Nathalie Emmanuel in Game Of Thrones is something that she is known for. If you're someone who has loved the act of Nathalie Emmanuel in Game Of Thrones, the following list of Nathalie Emmanuel shows and movies might be of interest to you. Read on for more.

1) Furious 7

First in the list of Nathalie Emmanuel movies and TV shows is the film that introduced her as the character of Ramsey in the Fast & Furious universe. The film tells the story of an avenging brother who wants to settle scores with the core team of the franchise, who must also prevent an invaluable piece of computer software from falling into someone's hands. The movie, which has a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee.

2) The Fate Of The Furious

The follow-up movie to the aforementioned film sees Nathalie Emmanuel reprise her role of Ramsey for the film. This time around, Nathalie Emmanuel's Ramsey is a part of the group spearheaded by Dominic Toretto but must work specifically against him in order to save him from a life full of terrorism. The movie, which has a rating of 6.6 on IMDb, is available for streaming on YouTube for a fee.

3) Twenty8k

Third in the list of Nathalie Emmanuel shows and films see the actor play the part of Carla. The film is about a police inspector coming back to her hometown to clear her brother's name as he has been accused of homicide. The film, which has a rating of 4.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, or YouTube, depending upon one's geographical location.

4) Holly Slept Over

This film sees Nathalie Emmanuel play the part of the titular Holly. The movie tells the story of the life of a couple who has been trying to get pregnant, completely change courtesy the arrival of the wife's best friend from college. The film, which has a rating of 5.5 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

5) The Maze Runner

This film sees Nathalie Emmanuel play the part of Harrie. It tells the story of a group of young men and women who have to try and escape a maze as a part of a science experiment. The movie, which has a rating of 6.8 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar or/and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

6) The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials

In the follow-up to the film above, the group that is the focal point of the franchise manage to escape the aforementioned Maze. But, the main characters of the movie, which sees Nathalie Emmanuel as Harriet once again, find themselves dealing with the seemingly unbearable heat of a piece of land that they find themselves in. The movie, which has a rating of 6.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar or/and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

7) The Maze Runner: The Death Cure

The latest film in The Maze Runner franchise sees the core group of escaped runners trying to stop a viral outbreak from truly consuming the world by trying to find its cure in a place known as the Last City. The film sees Nathalie Emmanuel reprise her role as Harriet one more time. The movie, which has a rating of 6.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar or/and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

