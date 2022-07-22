‘National Treasure: Edge Of History’ First Teaser Unveiled At San Diego Comic-Con 2022

On Day 1 of the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, the teaser of the much-awaited National Treasure: Edge of History was unveiled, much to the joy of fans. Featuring Lisette Alexis as Jess Morales in the lead role, the movie is an American action-adventure television series developed for Disney+ and will be the latest addition to the National Treasure movie series.

The San Diego Comic-Con 2022 Day 1 successfully showcased spectacular events that attracted moviegoers and TV fans to the exhibit. Starting with Dungeons & Dragons experience zones to The Rings of Power immersive arena, this year's Comic-Con unveiled spellbinding activities at the event.

National Treasure: Edge of History first look unveiled at SDCC2022

Disney+ recently took to their official Twitter handle and posted the first look teaser of the highly-anticipated tv series National Treasure: Edge of History which gave a glimpse of Jess Morales, essayed by Lisette Alexis, entering a room full of artefacts, maps, clues and more with a thrilling look on her face. Watch the first look teaser of National Treasure: Edge of History ahead.

The adventure continues. National Treasure: Edge of History, an Original series, is streaming soon only on #DisneyPlus. #NationalTreasureSeries pic.twitter.com/lOJnsrcVVk — Disney+ (@disneyplus) July 21, 2022

The venture is executively produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and director Jon Turteltaub. Marianne and Cormac Wibberley are the writers for the popular series. The film is an expansion of the National Treasure movie franchise told from the point of view of young heroine Jess (Alexis), a dreamer in search of answers about her family, who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure. The series will be helmed by A Suitable Boy director Mira Nair.

National Treasure: Edge of History Cast

Apart from Lisette Alexis in the lead, other notable actors in the series will include Lyndon Smith as FBI Agent Ross, Jake Austin Walker as Liam, Zuri Reed as Tasha, Antonio Cipriano as Oren, Jordan Rodrigues as Ethan, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Billie Pearce, Justin Bartha as Riley Poole, Harvey Keitel as Peter Sandusky among others.

