Nazriya Nazim Grooves To 'Enjoy Enjaami' With Brother Naveen; Shares A Fun Video

Dhee's latest Enjoy Enjaami song has become one of the latest Tamil songs to go viral on Instagram. The track, which features rapper Arivu and is produced by Santhosh Narayanan, is a catchy pop number with nature and village imagery. The song has found its fans in various Southern celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush, Siddharth, to name a few. The latest celebrity who is grooving to the track is Bangalore Days actor Nazriya Nazim Fahadh.

Nazriya Nazim's Instagram

The singer is seen lip-syncing to the track in an Instagram reels video, along with her brother Naveen Nazim. The sister-brother duo appears to be dressed for a function, probably a wedding if the caption is anything to go by. The video of the two singing along to the song has received quite a love from the fans. Nazriya's brother in law Farhaan Faasil and popular Malayalam actor Vinay Forrt have also commented on Nazriya Nazim's Instagram reel video.

Praise for Enjoy Enjaami song

Enjoy Enjaami has become a viral hit a few hours after its release on March 7, 2021. Dhee's alto voice, accompanied by Aruvi's rap has created a sensational hit song. The song is a tribute to the land, the elders and the recollection of the things that are forgotten. Actors like Dulquer Salmaan, Arya, have taken to Instagram to lend their support and appreciation for the track. Actor Siddharth even called the song, 'Song of the year'. The song also charted to Spotify playlists. Santhosh Narayanan, the song's producer and Dhee's stepfather announced the news.

The most epic track and an equally awesome video ! Listening on loop the past few days & I’m still discovering new sounds and feels !! Hats off to you sir, and @talktodhee her voice her style and attitude so insanely cool. @TherukuralArivu what a rockstar #obsession #enjoyenjami https://t.co/OXVh8IK1QK — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) March 16, 2021

SONG OF THE YEAR ALERT!

My prodigious baby sister @talktodhee burns it up with the once in a generation rapper poet @TherukuralArivu in #EnjoyEnjaami. Love you @Music_Santhosh. This track is ear fire. ðŸ”¥https://t.co/tf3utIuXOb



Our future is speaking to us. Let's listen. â¤ï¸ — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 11, 2021

This is very special for Tamil independent music. #EnjoyEnjaami is part of the coveted Global X Spotify playlist along with some really cool musicians! @Spotify @joinmaajja @talktodhee @TherukuralArivu pic.twitter.com/IaXVF6JdqO — Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) March 16, 2021

About Dhee

Dheekshitha Venkadeshan, popularly known as Dhee shot to fame with the song Naan Ne from Madras. She received a critical claim for her track Ey Sandakara from the Tamil sports drama film Irudhi Suttru. Dhee has also sung the track Rowdy Baby from the Dhanush-Sai Pallavi starrer film Maari 2. She has lent her voice for songs in films like Soorarai Pottru, Bigil, Vada Chennai, among others. She has also lent her voice for the song Rakita Rakita Rakita in Dhanush's upcoming film Jagame Thandiram.

