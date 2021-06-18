'NCIS: Hawai'i': Makers Kick Start Production Of Show With Traditional Hawaiian Blessing

NCIS: Hawai'i is an anticipated American crime drama television series in development that will premiere on CBS later this year. The stars and creative team of the show have arrived on Oahu and the shoot has already begun. Here's everything you need to know about the NCIS spinoff and the cast of the show.

CBS announced on Thursday that the next NCIS spinoff has begun filming on the Hawaiian island, beginning with a ceremonial Hawaiian blessing to honour the Hawaiian culture. On Wednesday, June 16, the traditional ceremony was held. They also shared a picture of the NCIS: Hawai'i cast shooting their first few scenes of the show. Take a look at the tweet of NCIS: Hawai'i.

Vanessa Minnillo, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Tori Anderson, as well as the producers and cast members, attended the ceremony. It was officiated by Kahu Ramsay Taum. The traditional royal maile leis, the Oli Aloha chant, and the Pule Ho'oku'u prayer were also part of the Wednesday event.

Fans seemed extremely excited about the show and mentioned that they cannot wait any longer. A Twitter user mentioned that they were looking forward to the franchise. Here are some of the fan reactions to the announcements.

NCIS: Hawai'i is based in the Aloha State and was created and executively produced by NCIS: New Orleans. Christopher Silber and Jan Nash are the executive producers and showrunners, Matt Bosack who was a part of the SEALTeam is the writer and producer of the show.

The show will follow Jane Tennant played by Vanessa who is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor and her team. They balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security, and the secrets of the island state itself. The NCIS: Hawai'i release date hasn't been revealed yet. However, according to Deadline, the show will air Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

