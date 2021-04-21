Neil Patrick Harris Gets Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine; Shares Post On Instagram

Neil Patrick Harris' Instagram followers quite recently learned that the actor, who is famous for playing the character of Barney Stinson on a popular sitcom known as How I Met Your Mother, has received his second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. As one will soon see, the post through which the star broke the news, sees the "A Series Of Unfortunate Events" star communicating that he is excited about playing a part in letting life go back to some form of normalcy. In addition to the same, the actor can be seen saying that he is hiding a big smile under the mask, the design of which is inspired by the line of codes seen in the Keanu Reeves-frontline Matrix trilogy. In the final parts of the post, Harris, 47, has urged everyone to get a vaccine as soon as possible.

Neil Patrick Harris gets vaccine for COVID-19:

Neil Patrick Harris' Instagram following, as of this writing, stands at around 8.5 Million. As of this writing, the actor. producer and comedian has posted approximately 935 photos and videos, indicating that he is a fairly active social media user. A bulk of his Instagram account is made up of run-of-the-mill selfies, hilarious Instagram reels, and the occasional post about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A peek into Neil Patrick Harris' Instagram handle:

As far as Neil Patrick Harris' professional commitments are concerned, the actor was last seen in Netflix's version of "A Series Of Unfortunate Events". Other details regarding his future endeavours, such as Matrix 4 and the Nicolas Cage-starrer "The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent", amongst others, are currently under wraps. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.