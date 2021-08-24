Netflix Announces Slate For Upcoming Movies For The Rest Of 2021; Check It Out

Netflix is all set to release a whole list of movies in the second half of 2021. The streaming giant recently unveiled the names and dates for all upcoming films which will soon be made available to watch. Check out the list of upcoming films on Netflix, here.
Netflix unveils slate for upcoming movies in 2021
Netflix is slated to release a number of films on their OTT platform for fans. These include some highly anticipated films like The Harder They Fall with all-star cast Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Idris Elba and Regina King. Netflix's schedule also features the dates for Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio’s dark comedy Don’t Look Up. Other exciting titles included on the list are Victoria Justice’s Afterlife of the Party, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick … BOOM! with Andrew Garfield, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, and The Unforgivable starring Sandra Bullock in a character of a woman who is recently released from the prison.
Netflix: Here's the full list for the rest of 2021
September
- Afterlife of the Party: on Netflix on September 2
- Worth: on Netflix on September 3
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali: on Netflix on September 9
- Kate: in select theatres and on Netflix on September 10
- Nightbooks: on Netflix on September 15
- Schumacher: on Netflix on September 15
- Intrusion: on Netflix on September 22
- The Starling: in select theatres Sept. 17, on Netflix on September 24
- My Little Pony: A New Generation: on Netflix on September 24
- Sounds Like Love: on Netflix on September 24
- No One Gets Out Alive: on Netflix on September 29
October
- The Guilty: in select theatres September 24, on Netflix on October 1
- Diana: The Musical: on Netflix on October 1
- There’s Someone Inside Your House: on Netflix on October 6
- Found: on Netflix on October 20
- Night Teeth: on Netflix on October 20
- Stuck Together: on Netflix on October 20
- Army of Thieves: on Netflix on October 29
- Hypnotic: on Netflix this October
- Fever Dream: in select theatres and on Netflix this October
November
- The Harder They Fall: in select theatres Oct. 22, on Netflix on November 3
- Love Hard: on Netflix on November 5
- Passing: in select theatres Oct. 27, on Netflix on November 10
- Red Notice: on Netflix on November 12
- tick, tick … BOOM!: in select theatres November 12, on Netflix on November 19
- Bruised: in select theatres November 17, on Netflix on November 24
- Robin Robin: on Netflix on November 24
- 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible: on Netflix on November 29
- 7 Prisoners: in select theatres, on Netflix this November
- A Boy Called Christmas: on Netflix this November
- A Castle for Christmas: on Netflix this November
- The Princess Switch 3: on Netflix this November
December
- The Power of the Dog: in select theatres November 17, on Netflix on December 1
- Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas: on Netflix on December 3
- The Unforgivable: in select theatres November 24, on Netflix on December 10
- The Hand of God: in select theatres December 3, on Netflix on December 15
- Don’t Look Up: in select theatres December 10, on Netflix on December 24
- The Lost Daughter: in select theatres December 17, on Netflix on December 31
- Back to the Outback: on Netflix this December
- Mixtape: on Netflix this December
- Single All the Way: on Netflix this December
(IMAGE - DAVID BALEV/UNSPLASH)
