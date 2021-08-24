Netflix Announces Slate For Upcoming Movies For The Rest Of 2021; Check It Out

Netflix is all set to release a whole list of movies in the second half of 2021. The streaming giant recently unveiled the names and dates for all upcoming films which will soon be made available to watch. Check out the list of upcoming films on Netflix, here.

Netflix unveils slate for upcoming movies in 2021

Netflix is slated to release a number of films on their OTT platform for fans. These include some highly anticipated films like The Harder They Fall with all-star cast Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Idris Elba and Regina King. Netflix's schedule also features the dates for Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio’s dark comedy Don’t Look Up. Other exciting titles included on the list are Victoria Justice’s Afterlife of the Party, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick … BOOM! with Andrew Garfield, Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, and The Unforgivable starring Sandra Bullock in a character of a woman who is recently released from the prison.

Netflix: Here's the full list for the rest of 2021

September

Afterlife of the Party: on Netflix on September 2

Worth: on Netflix on September 3

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali: on Netflix on September 9

Kate: in select theatres and on Netflix on September 10

Nightbooks: on Netflix on September 15

Schumacher: on Netflix on September 15

Intrusion: on Netflix on September 22

The Starling: in select theatres Sept. 17, on Netflix on September 24

My Little Pony: A New Generation: on Netflix on September 24

Sounds Like Love: on Netflix on September 24

No One Gets Out Alive: on Netflix on September 29

October

The Guilty: in select theatres September 24, on Netflix on October 1

Diana: The Musical: on Netflix on October 1

There’s Someone Inside Your House: on Netflix on October 6

Found: on Netflix on October 20

Night Teeth: on Netflix on October 20

Stuck Together: on Netflix on October 20

Army of Thieves: on Netflix on October 29

Hypnotic: on Netflix this October

Fever Dream: in select theatres and on Netflix this October

November

The Harder They Fall: in select theatres Oct. 22, on Netflix on November 3

Love Hard: on Netflix on November 5

Passing: in select theatres Oct. 27, on Netflix on November 10

Red Notice: on Netflix on November 12

tick, tick … BOOM!: in select theatres November 12, on Netflix on November 19

Bruised: in select theatres November 17, on Netflix on November 24

Robin Robin: on Netflix on November 24

14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible: on Netflix on November 29

7 Prisoners: in select theatres, on Netflix this November

A Boy Called Christmas: on Netflix this November

A Castle for Christmas: on Netflix this November

The Princess Switch 3: on Netflix this November

December

The Power of the Dog: in select theatres November 17, on Netflix on December 1

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas: on Netflix on December 3

The Unforgivable: in select theatres November 24, on Netflix on December 10

The Hand of God: in select theatres December 3, on Netflix on December 15

Don’t Look Up: in select theatres December 10, on Netflix on December 24

The Lost Daughter: in select theatres December 17, on Netflix on December 31

Back to the Outback: on Netflix this December

Mixtape: on Netflix this December

Single All the Way: on Netflix this December

