Netflix Backs Out From Financing Johnny Depp's Comeback French Movie 'La Favorite': Report

Actor Johnny Depp is headlining the international news ever since he found himself in the midst of a legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard. The ex-couple went head-to-head in a high-profile defamation case with each other. The highly-publicised court case between the duo came to an end on June 1, with the jury ruling out the decision in Depp's favour.

After a sweeping win against his ex-wife in the court case, Johnny Depp has now shifted all his focus to his derailed career. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is making all attempts to finally bring his professional life back on track. Reportedly, Depp is prepping up for his comeback with his french Netflix movie La Favorite. However, as per the latest reports, the streaming giant will no longer be financing Johnny Depp's comeback project.

Netflix will not finance Johnny Depp's La Favorite

Johnny Depp who was last seen in the 2020 film Minamata is gearing up for his French film titled, La Favorite. The film is said to release in France. Earlier, there were reports that it is backed by Netflix itself. However, as per the latest reports of Variety, a close source to the development revealed to that portal that Netflix will not be financing Depp's La Favorite. Although the OTT giant has acquired the license to stream it in France after nearly 15 months of its theatrical run.

For the unversed, Depp will mark his debut in the French cinema with La Favorite. The film will witness the actor stepping into the shoes of King Louis XV. Helmed by Maiwenn Le Besco, the movie is expected to hit the big screens in 2023 in French theatres. It is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions. Moreover, it will be Depp's first film after his highly publicised court case.

Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp's new album

Earlier, Johnny Depp surprised his fans with an all-new release The Death and Resurrection Show, which is supposedly from his upcoming album 18 that marks his collaboration with Jeff Beck. The album will include covers of multiple tracks including Velvet Underground’s Venus In Furs, Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, Everly Brothers’ Let It Be Me, and much more. It is scheduled to release on July 15.

Image:AP/ UNSPLASH