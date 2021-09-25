Netflix To Develop Feature Film Based On Fantasy Novel 'Beasts Of Prey'

Top-notch streaming giant, Netflix is all set to develop a feature film based on the fantasy novel Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray. The novel marked the author's debut and as per ANI, Gray mentioned that she was excited to have the chance to have a word with Melody Cooper, who has been roped in to adapt the screenplay. Cooper was most recently roped in as the story editor for the famous 22nd season of the crime series, Law & Order: SVU. The Beasts of Prey book is all set for a September 28 release via Penguin Randomhouse imprint G P Putnam’s Sons Books for Young Readers.

Netflix film on Beasts of Prey by Ayana Gray

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the story will revolve around two young black teenagers. It will take an unprecedented turn when the two girls form a 'dangerous alliance' and set out on a mission to hunt down a monster, who has been causing havoc in their town. The two girls discover deadly secrets along their way, as they try their best to complete the deadly mission. The Netflix film will be produced by Bryan Unkeless under the banner of Clubhouse Pictures, while Scott Morgan is gearing up to be the executive producer of the film.

Clubhouse Pictures recently released the action-superhero film Project Power. Starring Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Dominique Fishback in the lead roles, the film also featured Rodrigo Santoro, Amy Landecker and other popular celebrities. The film followed a former soldier, police office and drug dealer, who join forces to stop the distribution of certain pills that give their users a superpower for five minutes.

The production company also released Kate most recently, which was directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan. Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Woody Harrelson, Miku Martineau, Tadanobu Asano and others, the film was released earlier this month on Netflix. The film follows an assassin, who learns that she has been poisoned and has only 24 hours to live, while she is on her final job. This gives her a limited period of time to figure out who ordered the hit and plan her revenge.

(With input from ANI)

(Image: Twitter/@Ayana Gray, Unsplash)