Netflix's Adaptation Of 'All The Light We Cannot See' To Star Mark Ruffalo & Hugh Laurie

After confirming the adaptation of the best selling book All the Light We Cannot See, popular streaming platform Netflix has added a pair of big names to the cast of the film. Last month, as the makers of the film confirmed about newcomer Aria Mia Loberti playing the lead, she will now be joined by Now You See Me actor Mark Ruffalo and the Stuart Little fame Hugh Laurie for the war drama.

What is the book All the Light We Cannot See about?

All the Light We Cannot See centres around Marie-Laure (Loberti), a visually impaired French youngster who crosses paths with a German fighter Werner as the duo try to survive the aftermath of World War II in France.

Netflix's adaption of All the Light We Cannot See

Following a worldwide search for blind and low vision actresses, Aria Mia Loberti bagged the lead role and she is all set to make her acting debut in the film. Actress Aria Mia Loberti will be playing the role of Marie-Laure, a blind teenager in the film.

While sharing a photo of Loberti and dropping hints about the film, Netflix wrote 'After a worldwide search of blind and low vision actress, Aria Mia Loberti — who is blind — will make her acting debut as Marie-Laure, the star of All the Light We Cannot See, an epic four-part limited series that will be released with audio descriptions".Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) will pen the script and will also serve as an executive producer.

What characters are Mark Ruffalo & Hugh Laurie playing?

Ruffalo will play the character of Daniel LeBlanc, who is described as “the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris,” in Netflix’s character depiction. In the meantime, he is also described as “Caring and clever, he’s determined to give his blind daughter Marie as much independence as he can while also protecting her – and the secret gem they carry – from Nazi occupation.”

Laurie is playing Etienne LeBlanc, Netflix described her as "an eccentric and reclusive World War I hero suffering from PTSD. Etienne LeBlanc is a nervous shut-in who records clandestine radio broadcasts as part of the French Resistance.”

The book All the Light You Cannot See

For the unversed, All the Light You Cannot See is written by American author Anthony Doerr became New York Times best-selling book and spent more than 200 weeks on the best-seller list. In 2015, the novel won both the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Fiction.

