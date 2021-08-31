Netizens Go Into A Frenzy As Paul Rudd Tries Biryani At Indian Restaurant In UK

Indian cuisine is one of the most loved cuisines around the globe, and here is proof of it. Very recently, Hollywood actor Paul Rudd expressed his love for the specialities of the Indian cuisine. The Ant-Man actor recently tried Biryani at an Indian restaurant in the UK. The owner and founder of the restaurant shared her selfie with the actor on her social media handle and netizens reacted to the photo.

Paul Rudd tries Indian Food

Welcome back to @Darjeelingldn Paul Rudd! Today was our #BiryaniSupperclub and I was so happy to serve #Calcutta Dum Biryani to Paul. pic.twitter.com/5FA5Y153lL — Asma Khan (@Asma_KhanLDN) August 29, 2021

Paul Rudd recently visited an Indian restaurant named Darjeeling Express in the UK. The owner and founder of the restaurant while sharing a selfie with the actor revealed that Paul tried the Kolkata Dum Biryani at her restaurant. Paul Rudd was all smiles for the selfie. Asma Khan, the owner of the restaurant, wrote," Welcome back to @Darjeelingldn Paul Rudd! Today was our #BiryaniSupperclub and I was so happy to serve #Calcutta Dum Biryani to Paul."

When Paul Rudd returns to your restaurant and brings Dan Levy with him!!! pic.twitter.com/pkRtnF9pDt — Asma Khan (@Asma_KhanLDN) August 1, 2021

This isn't the first time that the Ant-Man actor has visited the restaurant. Earlier this month, Rudd had been to Darjeeling Express along with a guest, who was none other than Schitt's Creek fame Dan Levy. The duo tried the Indian Thali that included dishes like Poori, peas Pulao and mutton curry. The tweet has received 2.3k likes and counting. Twitter users were amazed by the fact that actor Paul Rudd revisited the restaurant to try Biryani. They showered praises on the actor's love for Indian food, as well as how young he looked in the photograph. Take a look-

Paul Rudd has stopped ageing at 28. What sorcery is that!!! — T a z e e n (@tazeen) August 1, 2021

Obviously the food is incredible but are we sure he’s not just obsessed with you @Asma_KhanLDN?



Like, let’s not rule it out. — Rima (@therimaahmed) August 29, 2021

How lovely! He seems like the nicest man (and how is it that he hasn’t aged since the 90’s?) your food sounds lovely. No wonder he came back again. — Victoria Thomas (@stardust6794) August 30, 2021

How many more visits before Netflix makes the film version of this story(/obsession)?



Also, surely a sign it’s time for the Hollywood branch…?🙌🏽🇮🇳🍚 https://t.co/tP5pO8ubC2 — Mon💙 (@LittleMissMon) August 30, 2021

I knew there were lots of reasons to like him; here's another one



Kudos for having good taste, Mr Rudd, Asma apa will give you yummy food ☺️😋 https://t.co/XyQJivAkMZ — NYSuri (@nysuri) August 30, 2021

On the work front, Paul Rudd will next be seen in the supernatural comedy film Ghostbusters: Afterlife. It is the sequel to Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989) and the fourth film overall in the Ghostbusters franchise. Set 30 years after the events of the second film, a single mother and her two children move to a small town in Oklahoma, where they discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather's secret legacy. The movie will see original star cast Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts reprise their roles, along with Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard and Mckenna Grace. The movie is slated to release on November 11, 2021.

He will also be seen in MCU's superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, reprising his role as Scott Lang / Ant-Man. The movie is a sequel to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018). The movie will also star Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne, alongside Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Kathryn Newton, and Jonathan Majors. It is scheduled to release on February 17, 2023, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

Image: Asma Khan Twitter