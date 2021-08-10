New 'Dune' Ensemble Poster Features House Atreides Led By Timothee Chalamet; See Here

The makers of the much-awaited sci-fi movie Dune recently an ensemble poster of the characters. The latest poster comes after the makers had shared individual character posters last month. The new poster of Dune features the lead actor Timothée Chalamet on the top surrounded by other actors.

New Dune movie poster

The new poster of the sci-fi movie features the ensemble cast in a central montage, with lead Chalamet on the top of the poster. Around him, one can see actors Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, and Javier Bardem. Together, they represent the House Atreides and the Fremen. Below the montage we see Chalamet's character, Paul Atreides, walking on the sands of the planet Arrakis. The sci-fi movie is scheduled to premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3, 2021, while its theatrical release by Warner Bros in the United States in 3D is set for October 22, 2021.

More about Dune cast

Dune is a screenplay adaptation of the epic science fiction novel written by Frank Herbert. The movie is set in a distant future where Duke Leto Atreides accepts the stewardship of the dangerous desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune. Timothee Chalamet plays the role of Paul Atreides, son of Duke Leto Atreides and the heir of House Atreides, an aristocratic family that rules the planet Caladan. While Zendaya plays the role of Chani a native of the desert planet Arrakis. Dune cast also features Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem. The movie is planned as a two-part part adaptation, the first part of the movie will roughly cover the first half of the book.

The official synopsis of the movie reads "A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, “Dune” tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive."

Image: Timothee Chalamet's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.