Niall Horan To Be A Part Of Saturday Night Live Along With Scarlett Johansson

Niall Horan recently announced that he would be hosting Saturday Night Live. The singer was a part of the show when he was a member of One Direction. This will be the first time Niall will be hosting the show.

Here is what Niall posted on his Instagram page

ALSO READ | Louis Tomlinson And Niall Horan Performing Together After Hiatus In Mexico?

The picture shows three post its stacked one below another. They are tacked on a board on the wall. The first post says 'Dec 14'. The second post shows the name of Scarlett Johansson. Finally, Niall's name is written on the third post.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Hosts Saturday Night Live's Latest Episode | Shades Zayn Malik

Niall, in the caption, wrote that dreams do come true. He then announced that he will be hosting SNL on December 14. While Niall will be the musical guest of the show, Scarlett Johansson is speculated to be hosting the show as well.

ALSO READ | Niall Horan Drops The Remix Of Nice To Meet Ya Featuring Diplo

Niall Horan also posted a video on his Instagram TV. The video is his Mexico Tour Diary. The Nice To Meet Ya singer, in the caption, talked about how Mexico City was insane. He said that he loved to perform in the city. He also shared that he is glad to share the whole experience with his fans.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Debuts 'Watermelon Sugar', Song Tops US iTunes Charts Within Hours

Niall Horan's friend and ex-member of One Direction Louis Tomlinson had come to visit Niall at Mexico City and watch him perform. Niall shared the picture of the two on his Instagram. The two can also be seen walking and around and having a chat in the video diary that Niall posted.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Reveals A List Of Songs From His 'Fine Line' Album

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.