Nicepipes Net Worth 2021: How Is The Brand That Was Disliked By Shark Tank Doing Today?

Nicepipes, the yoga and comfort apparel brand that was founded by fitness & yoga instructor Lisa Binderow, is a part of one of those Shark Tank stories that have become tales of unexpected success post their less-than-desirable fate on the hit angel investing show, Shark Tank. The major income source for the brand is the sale of its extensive range of arm and leg warmers to Yoga and fitness enthusiasts, an idea which, as per Binderow, did not get its due credit or value on the hit show. This article is about the current status of the brand, and the founder of which turned down a seemingly lucrative offer of 100,000 dollars from the hosts of Shark Tank. Read on to find out what their net worth is today, followed by their Shark Tank story.

Nicepipes Net Worth in 2021, Income sources and the Shark Tank connection:

Details regarding Nicepipes Net Worth in 2021 haven't been revealed by the officials, nor do any financial site of reput have an estimation of the same as of this writing. However, as per Nicepipes' profile on an app known as Owler, Nicepipes grossed approximately USD 4.4 million (Which roughly translates to a figure north of INR 30 crores) during the year that went by. Nicepipes does not sell its performance leg and arm warmers through physical stores, but through online portals such as Amazon and Ebay, amongst others, DigiStatement reports. A screenshot of Picepipes' Owler profile can be found below.

About Nicepipes' social media activities:

Nicepipes did indeed make dedicated social media pages for their businesses on social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. But, they haven't been updated since 2018. However, a cursory glance through Nicepipes' Instagram page does give the social media user an idea regarding their product. Some of the images from Nicepipes' Instagram handle can be found below.

A peek into Nicepipes' Instagram handle:

About Nicepipes' journey on Shark Tank:

Shark Tank's Nicepipes's episode saw Lisa making an appearance on the show in the year 2016. Binderow, who just had a net worth of 80,000 USD at the time, valuated the business at a total of $1 million. The panel of angel investors on the show was quick to point out the overly-inflated valuation of the business. The observations were followed by Kevin O’ Leary's comment that there was essentially nothing that could be classified as unique about the product that was being sold by Nicepipes, the opinion which was then shortly echoed by Robert Herjavec. However, one Shark in particular, Lora Greiner, took a liking towards the brand but didn’t think it was worth an investment. Barbara Corcoran, the last of the Sharks to share her two cents on the matter at hand back then, offered a total of $100,000 in exchange for 40% equity and on the condition that Lisa should not keep more than 25 per cent equity on her. Barbara's offer, suggestions, and conditions did not truly appeal to Lisa, who then let go of the investment opportunity.

(Disclaimer: The aforementioned details regarding net worth & estimated revenue figures have been sourced from various sites online. This portal does not guarantee the accuracy of the same.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.