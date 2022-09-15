American TV host, rapper, and comedian Nick Cannon recently became the father of his ninth baby and headed to social media to announce the good news to all his fans. The rapper posted the latest picture of his baby girl along with his partner LaNisha Cole and penned a heartwarming note about how he vowed to protect, provide, guide and love the newly-born child to the best of his abilities.

Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole blessed with a baby girl

Nick Cannon recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself and Cole giving the first glimpse of their newly born baby girl. In the caption, the rapper revealed the name of their baby stating ‘ONYX ICE COLE CANNON’ while vowing to "protect, provide, guide and love this child" to the best of his abilities. He promised to love the little girl with all his heart, regardless of what anyone said and assured not to let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions. He further praised Cole for being one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls he’d ever witnessed and prayed to God to give her a blissful joy of motherhood.

The caption read, “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth. I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children. I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be. Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with…” (sic)

On the other hand, Nick Cannon first became the father of Monroe and Moroccan with his ex-wife Mariah Carey and shares his son Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi. Cannon also has twins with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Brittany Bell and Abby De La Rosa are pregnant with Rapper’s kids.

Image: Instagram/@nickcannon