American TV host, rapper, and comedian Nick Cannon is once again all set to embark on the journey of fatherhood. On Wednesday, Cannon headed to his social media to announce that he is expecting his ninth child with model Brittany Bell with whom he already shares two children, son Golden and daughter Powerful Queen. Cannon revealed the news by sharing Brittany's maternity shoot video.

Nick Cannon announces pregnancy with Brittany Bell

Recently, Nick Cannon took to his official Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into the maternity shoot of Brittany Bell. In the video, Cannon is seen donning a formal suit, whereas, Bell is seen sitting on the floor while flaunting her baby bump. To note, this will be his third child with the former Miss Universe Guam. Sharing the video, the 41-year-rapper wrote in the caption, "Time Stopped and This Happened… @missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE (sic)"

Take a look at the post:

For the unversed, Nick Cannon first became the father of Monroe and Moroccan, with ex-wife & pop star, Mariah Carey. He shares his newborn son Legendary Love, born in July, with model Bre Tiesi. He also has twins Zion and Zillion with DJ Abby De La Rosa. Cannon's other son Zen died in 2021 after the baby suffered from brain cancer when he was just five months old. Considering this, Brittany's baby will be the rapper's ninth child. Also, Abby De La Rosa is seven months pregnant with his tenth child.

Nick Cannon welcomes his first child with model Bre Tiesi

On 26th July, model Bre Tiesi shared a piece of delightful news with her fans via her social media handle wherein she revealed that she gave birth to her baby boy through 'a natural unmedicated home birth.' Moreover, Bre Tiesi also shed light on the birth journey of her baby boy. She wrote, "I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. (sic)"

She also gave a special mention to Nick and further added, "I couldn't have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f**** up for us. I couldn't have done it without you. (sic)"

(Image: AP)