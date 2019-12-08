Nick Cannon Challenges Eminem To Go Head To Head In A Battle

American actor and rapper Nick Cannon has challenged Eminem to go head to head in a battle on Cannon's TV show Wild 'n Out where he concludes every episode with hip-hop-style comedy roast. On a new combined track with Mary J Blige and Fat Joe entitled 'Lord Above', Eminem aimed a couple of trademark lyrical jibes in the direction of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon.

Cannon wants to settle everything but he wants to have it in a friendly way. On his new Power 106 morning show, Cannon made fun of Eminem's age and then used his Instagram handle to issue the challenge for Eminem to appear on his MTV series Wild ‘N Out.

READ: Eminem Reignites Feud With Iggy Azalea In Griselda’s Track Bang

Cannon mocks Eminem

Cannon said that Eminem has been doing this forever and it is certainly true. He continued saying that Eminem should change his name from Eminem to Percocet. He mocked Eminem to be old and asked him to bring his walker and wheelchair.

After that, he took to his Instagram page to offer the Detroit born rapper out onto his successful MTV comedy improv battle show. He wrote, "FatJoe album is [fire emojis] Star studded, he even did some charity work and dug @Eminem out his grave I mean cave!! LOL FLAM FLAM! BLAM BLAM! NICK CANNON!! Bring your A** to @MTVWILDNOUT to Battle like a real legend Grandpa Marshall!!"

READ: UFC Faces Eminem Curse; Fan Creates Compelling Theory To Prove It

Rappers stormed the internet

Perhaps Nick's appearance on T.I.'s podcast “ExpediTIously” in September triggered Eminem to take aim at him. Nick said that he flew to Detroit to call out Eminem after he unfairly prejudiced Mariah Carey in the 2009 song, The Warning. Nick and Mariah were married from 2008-2016. Incidentally, Eminem and Fat Joe have worked together long before this. Joe rejected to Eminem's offer to sign Terror Squad six times before Eminem signed with Dr Dre and Aftermath, changing the course of rap history. All the three wrappers Joe, Nick, and Em have garnered a lot of attention and stormed the internet at least for the weekend.

READ: Eminem Calls Out The Mumble Rappers In His 2018 Kamikaze Album

READ: Eminem And 50 Cent: Friendship Between Two Legendary Hip-hop Artists

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.