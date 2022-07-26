Nick Cannon Welcomes His First Child With Model Bre Tiesi; Becomes Father For The 8th Time

American Comedian Nick Cannon and model Bre Tiesi are currently reaping the joys of parenthood as the much-loved pair recently welcomed their first child together. Bre shared the delightful news with the fans via her social media handle wherein she revealed that she gave birth to her baby boy through 'a natural unmedicated home birth.'

With this, the comedian became a father for the eighth time. To take a note, Nick Cannon first became a father, with his ex-wife, pop star Mariah Carey, with whom he shares two children, twins born in 2011. He also has a son and a daughter, born in 2017 and 2020 respectively, with ex-girlfriend, model Brittany Bell in 2017.

Nick Cannon welcomes his first child with model Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi took to her social media and shed light on the birth journey of her baby boy. She wrote, "I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can't thank my team enough for delivering my son safely."

She also gave a special mention to Nick and further added, "I couldn't have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f**** up for us. I couldn't of done it without you."

Bre Tiesi shares glimpses of her baby shower with Nick Cannon

Earlier, Bre shared moments from the baby shower ceremony on her Instagram handle. In the video, the two are seen twinning in white as they celebrated their pre-parenthood phase with their near and dear ones. Sharing the video, Bre penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "My son 🤍🙏🏼✨💙Been keeping you safe in my belly from this world as long as I could.. you are surrounded by so much love. Mommy and daddy can’t wait to meet you."

