Nick Cannon To Be Father For Eighth Time; Celebrates Baby Shower With Bre Tiesi

American Comedian Nick Cannon and model Bre Tiesi recently shared some exciting news for their fans and followers. The couple announced that they are readying to welcome their first child together. Nick Cannon meanwhile is all set to become a father for the eighth time.

The couple confirmed on Monday that they were expecting a son. They marked the occasion with a baby shower.

Nick Cannon-Bre Tiesi to welcome first child

Nick made the announcement on his Nick Cannon Show by displaying a snap from the baby shower, terming it the 'pic of the day.'

He went on and said, "I have a lot of children and I love them all dearly. Every single one is special. The love that you have for the child, whether the child is here, no longer here, whether it is a child that is grown, or a child that is about to be born, that's passionate, it doesn't matter how many you have, there is this unconditional love, this godly-like love."

He added that he was affected the negative comments that used words like 'crazy', 'careless', 'irresponsible', for him.

The Wild 'N Out shared how he'd be through therapy and also shared about a book about true healing given to him by his therapist, and the experience of relying on the 'higher power'.

Nick also said they did not know how to share the news, because he had his lost his youngest son, Zen, in December last year.

"Whole process was extremely hard, knowing when was the right time to share, it was all unexpected," he said.

The 41-year-old said that they wanted 'respect the griving process' and he went through 'guilt' on his son's death, and the emotions that him and his children went through it.

About Bre, he said, "She held off making the announcement on social media, we wanted to hold on as long as it was possible."

"For all the doubters, naysayers, non-believers, pessimists, who don't wish the best for my family, you're going to see I'm going to be the best dad I can possibly because I am trying my best," he signed off his message.

Bre Tiesi shares baby moments with Nick Cannon

Bre shared moments from the baby shower ceremony on her Instagram handle. The soon-to-be-parents twinned in white as they celebrated their pre-parenthood phase with their near and dear ones.

Confirming the gender, she wrote to her son that she was keeping him safe in her belly as long as it was possible for her. The love-filled moments seen during the baby shower made the expectant mother-to-be write that the baby was 'surrounded by so much love.' She also wrote that his Mommy and Daddy could not wait to meet' him.

Nick Cannon first became a father, with ex-wife, pop star Mariah Carey, with whom he shares two children, twins born in 2011. He has a son and a daughter, born in 2017 and 2020 respectively, with ex-girlfriend, model Brittany Bell in 2017.

Nick is also the father to twins DJ Abby De La Rosa.

