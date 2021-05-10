Nick Jonas' Adorable Mother's Day Post Feat.Mama Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu; View

Hollywood singer, Nick Jonas, recently joined the long list of celebrities who took to social media to wish their beloved mother's on the occasion of Mother's Day 2021. However, Nick Jonas went one step further and didn't just wish his own mother, but also the mother of his wife, Priyanka Chopra. Jonas posted two different photos in his post, the first with his on own mom, Denise Jonas and the second with his mother-in-law, Madhu Chopra.

The singer also shared a beautiful caption for the two moms on Mother's Day. He wrote, "Happy mother’s day to all the moms out there. I am so lucky to have the best mother and mother-in-law in the world. Love you". Take a look at Nick Jonas' Instagram post featuring his and Priyanka Chopra's mother, below.

Fans react to Nick Jonas' Mother's Day 2021 post

Nick Jonas' photos and videos on Instagram often prompt a number of responses from fans and friends alike. Many of Nick Jonas' fans left comments on his latest post featuring his mother and mother-in-law, and sent their wishes on the occasion of Mother's Day. Many fans left comments talking about how blessed Nick was, to have not one, but two such caring and wonderful moms in his life.

Many fans also left comments talking about how amazing it was that Nick thought of his mother-in-law as his mother, and commended the understanding the family had with one another. Many fans simply left compliments for the ladies with one of them even admiring Nick Jonas' mom, Denise Jonas, talking about how young she looked. Take a look at some of the reactions to Nick Jonas' Instagram post below.

Priyanka Chopra wishes mom and mother-in-law for Mother's Day

It seems that Nick Jonas isn't the only one who thinks of his mother-in-law as his mother. Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra also shared a post on her Instagram account featuring her mother in one photo and Nick Jonas' mom in the other. Priyanka shared the post with a long caption talking about celebrating motherhood, "the beginning of all life". She dedicated the post to all mothers talking about how they are all appreciated and seen. She then talked about her two moms who "lead by example everyday". Take a look at Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post below.

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.