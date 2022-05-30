After impressing fans with his peppy tracks, singer-actor Nick Jonas is all set to be a part of a dancing reality show. Reportedly, the Sucker star will be seen in a new avatar as he replaces Shaquille O’Neal on the show Dancing with Myself.

The singer is roped in for the series by NBC and he will join the show alongside some renowned celebs like Liza Koshy and Shakira. Recently, Nick opened up about the Jonas family members who would do well on the show including his ladylove Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Nick Jonas reveals which family member would do well on his reality show

After serving as a coach in The Voice, Nick Jonas is once again all set for his next reality show Dancing with Myself. In a recent interaction with E!, the Jumanji: The Next Level actor spilt beans on which family member would do good on a dance show. Nick revealed that not only his wife Priyanka, but his little brother would also do well on the show.

He said, "I mean, obviously [wife] Priyanka would do very well. She is a dancer." He further added, "I think that my little brother Franklin would probably do pretty well."

Further talking about why his brother would do well on the show, Nick said that the contestants should firstly enjoy themselves and have fun on the show to go ahead and Franklin perfectly fits in that category. Adding to this Nick said, "He's got a great sense of humour. It's all about going up there and having fun and I think that's what people will fall in love with about this show"

More about the show Dancing With Myself

Dancing With Myself will make its debut on NBC on May 31 and episodes will air weekly on Tuesday nights at 10 p.m. ET. Fans can also watch the show the next day on NBC.com or on the streaming service Peacock. The show is hosted by Camille Kostek. The unique show is all about everyday people, who come together to compete with each other in a series of high-intensity dance challenges. The judges and audience then decide the best performer of the night, who will eventually win a big prize.