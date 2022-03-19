Nick Jonas Roped In For Reality Show 'Dancing With Myself' Alongside Liza Koshy, Shakira

Nick Jonas is all set to give his fans a glimpse of himself in a new avatar as he replaces Shaquille O’Neal on the reality show Dancing with Myself. The singer was roped in for the series by NBC, according to Deadline and will join the show alongside popular celebrities, Liza Koshy and Shakira. The Camille Kostek-hosted show will begin production in a few days, and fans can't wait to see Nick Jonas on the show.

Nick Jonas on Dancing with Myself

According to recent reports by Deadline, Nick Jonas is all set to join the sets of the reality show Dancing with Myself. The entertaining and unique show is all about everyday people, who come together to compete with each other in a series of high-intensity dance challenges. These challenges will be put together and demonstrated by popular celebrity creators, including the much-loved Nick Jonas. Contestants will be separated and put into pods, where they have time to rehearse before putting on a show for a live audience. The judges and audience then decide the best performer of the night, who wins a massive prize.

Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra's Holi celebration

The happy couple recently celebrated Holi, the festival of colours and shared glimpses of the festivities online with their fans and followers. The clip shared by the Bollywood star included a glimpse of Jonas and her sharing a kiss before they hilariously applied colour on each other. Priyanka and Nick were also seen enjoying the festival with their family and friends and the actor captioned the post, "To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed."

Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra's child

This is also the first Holi the duo spent with their child, whom they welcomed into the world in January 2022 via surrogacy. On January 22, 2022, the couple took to social media to break the great news to their fans and followers as they announced they were 'overjoyed' to embark on the new chapter of their lives. Their statement read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

Image: Instagram/@nickjonas