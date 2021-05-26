Nick Jonas' Brothers Kevin And Joe Jonas Reveal What They Envy About Nick The Most

Together since 2005, The Jonas Brothers are known for trendy music and bond in the American pop music world. As brothers, there is bound to be a healthy competition and a sense of jealousy among the band, and the members of the band did not shy away from revealing it. Check out what the Jonas Brothers envy the most about their lead vocalist and youngest member of the band, Nick Jonas.

'What would Nick say is the thing you're most jealous of him?'

In their appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Jonas Brothers sat down for a fun round of games where they revealed secrets about each other. Starting off the game with Nick Jonas, Jimmy Fallon proceeded to ask the older brothers what would Nick say is the thing they would be most jealous of him, while Nick Jonas was made to listen to music so he could not hear their answers. After contemplating for a while, Kevin and Joe Jonas revealed the thing they would envy him for.

Are the Jonas Brothers jealous of Nick's shoe collection?

The 31-year-old Joe Jonas revealed that he envied Nick for going batting practice with The Dodgers. On the other hand, the eldest brother, Kevin Jonas quickly answer saying 'his shoe collection,' to which Joe Jonas quickly agreed remarking that Nick had an amazing shoe collection. Continuing their statement, Joe revealed that Nick Jonas had many shoes in his house that could fill several closets.

Joe Jonas went on to funnily remark that Nick had more shoes than his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. The comment earned a laugh from the audience and Jimmy Fallon. While the brothers answered the questions, Nick Jonas obliviously nodded his head along with the music.

Nick Jonas and fan's reaction

Jimmy then proceeded to ask Nick what he thought would be his brothers' answer and the 28-year-old answered saying that it could be his clothing or his visits to the White house. The Jonas Brothers and the audience burst out laughing at Nick's wrong answer. A fan commented on the video writing that they were not surprised that Nick Jonas had more shoes than Priyanka Chopra.

